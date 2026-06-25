AMD Processor Prices Plummet: Ryzen 5 9600X and 7600X Become More Affordable

Amidst intensifying competition in the global processor market, the prices of AMD's popular 6-core models have dropped significantly. Major US retailers have recorded record-low prices for the new generation Ryzen 5 9600X and the previous year's Ryzen 5 7600X. This is ideal for users planning to build a modern, high-performance PC. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the Ryzen 5 9600X, based on the latest Zen 5 architecture, has dropped from its launch price of $280 to $180. This is a discount of nearly $100, making this model one of the most attractive choices among new-generation chips. The processor features 6 cores and 12 threads with a maximum frequency of 5.4 GHz.

A convenient opportunity to switch to the AM5 platform

At the same time, the Ryzen 5 7600X, known for its reliability, continues to decrease in price. Previously priced around $180, this chip is now offered for $145. This model is also equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads, and its maximum operating frequency is 5.3 GHz. Both processors run on the modern AM5 platform, which creates broad opportunities for future system upgrades.

Given the high demand for AMD products in the Uzbekistan market, such price drops in the US are expected to impact the local market as well. Typically, changes in international markets begin to reflect in our store prices after a few weeks. This allows for cost savings, especially for those building gaming PCs and graphics workstations.

Experts note that this price drop is linked to competition with Intel's new products and the desire to clear warehouse inventory. The Ryzen 5 series has traditionally been considered the most balanced solution in terms of "price-to-performance" ratio. Current prices have made this balance even more advantageous.

The main technical specifications of these models are as follows:

Ryzen 5 9600X: 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 5.4 GHz frequency, Zen 5 architecture.

Ryzen 5 7600X: 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 5.3 GHz frequency, Zen 4 architecture.

Both models support DDR5 RAM and the PCIe 5.0 standard.