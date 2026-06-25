Major Cyberattack on Klue: Hackers Clash Over Stolen Data

·34·Technology
Major Cyberattack on Klue: Hackers Clash Over Stolen Data

Klue, a provider of market analysis and competitive intelligence services, has suffered a serious cyberattack. According to initial reports, hackers breached the system and obtained confidential data belonging to numerous clients. This incident threatens not only the company's reputation but also the security of the major tech giants using its services. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Company representatives told TechCrunch that negotiations are currently underway with the group responsible for the theft, known as "Icarus". In a confidential letter to its clients, Klue noted that the hackers promised to delete the stolen data and that this process has already begun. However, the situation unexpectedly became more complex.

Conflict Between Hackers and New Threats

The situation escalated when a second unknown group of hackers entered the fray. This group claims to have re-stolen a portion of the data by exploiting a mistake made by one of the "Icarus" operators. They are now directly threatening Klue's clients, demanding payment to prevent the data from being leaked.

The second group claims that the "Icarus" operator is a teenager living in the UK who made an error in securing the server. The new extortionists state on their website that they have a list of 195 affected companies. Klue, in turn, is urging its clients not to make any payments to this new group.

The list of companies affected by the cyberattack is quite substantial, including globally recognized brands:

  • LastPass and HackerOne;
  • Snyk and Recorded Future;
  • Tanium and Sprout Social;
  • Gong, Jamf, and Huntress.
According to Klue, the second group does not possess all the data, but only sample files belonging to some clients. Nevertheless, cybersecurity experts assess this situation as high-risk, as the stolen data may include corporate strategies and internal analyses.

So far, Klue has not officially disclosed whether it paid the hackers. The "Icarus" group's website has currently ceased operations, fueling speculation that the company reached an agreement with the hackers. For Uzbek users and local IT specialists, such cases serve as an important warning that attention to data integrity is essential when working with international services.

KlueCybersecurityHackersTechCrunchData Breach
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