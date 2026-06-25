Despite Tough Results, Uzbek Players are Amazing the World

The historic and long-awaited World Cup debut for our national team began with some serious challenges. The draw gave us no respite: in the first two matches, we faced two of world football's giants, Colombia and Portugal.

Although Fabio Cannavaro's pupils missed their chances in both matches, it cannot be said that the World Cup is a failure for us. This is because some representatives of the national team have already caught the eye of foreign giants, scouts, and renowned agents.

Admission from renowned agent Paulo Barboza

Paulo Barboza, a famous Portuguese football agent who has been closely following Uzbek football for some time, provided a detailed analysis of the match against Portugal. After the game, he spoke enthusiastically about two Uzbek stars who impressed him:

«In the Uzbekistan national team, Abdukodir Husanov really amazed me. In the match against Portugal, the team's overall performance wasn't great; the boys couldn't show the same dynamics as they did against Colombia. But Husanov still stood out.» «Another player, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, also showed an unexpectedly interesting and bright performance. I can say with confidence that Abdukodir Husanov will become one of the strongest defenders in the English Premier League (EPL) in the future. He has all the qualities for this; he is a truly high-level player!»

Where are the prides of our national team now and what is their value?

These two 22-year-old players, who are not surprising foreign experts for nothing, are already making their mark on the big stage:

Abdukodir Husanov (Manchester City): Our defender had a terrifying season not only with the national team but also at the club level. In the 2025/2026 season, he appeared in 37 matches across all competitions under Pep Guardiola! He became a winner of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. Our player, who has a contract with the Citizens until 2029, saw his transfer value Transfermarkt portal rise to 50 million euros .

Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Istanbul Basaksehir): After a successful run in Russia, Abbosbek spent last season in the Turkish Super Lig. Playing for the Turkish club, he appeared in 26 matches and scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists . Currently, his transfer value is 7 million euros .

Even if the results in the World Cup standings aren't what we wanted, such major tournaments provide great experience for our players and serve as a huge showcase opening the way to Europe's top clubs!