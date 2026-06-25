Nothing Phone (4b) Design Officially Revealed: What Has Changed?

The British brand Nothing has announced the official design of its next affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4b). Expected to debut in the Indian market, this device aims to continue the company's unique aesthetic vision and strengthen its position among mid-range representatives. This news came as a surprise to tech enthusiasts, as speculations about its appearance had been growing as the presentation date approached. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to ixbt.com, the Nothing Phone (4b) design combines distinctive elements of the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro models. While the smartphone retains the company's traditional transparent body style, this time the transparency is limited to the camera block at the top. This approach was previously used in the Phone (4a) Pro model, giving the device a more compact and modern look.

A New Version of the Glyph Interface

The Glyph Interface system, familiar to users, has changed slightly in the new model. The large light panels found in older devices have been replaced by the Glyph Bar, first seen in the Phone (4a) model. This panel provides unique visual effects during notifications and calls, serving as the primary identification mark of the Nothing brand. Official renders show the smartphone in blue, but insiders suggest that black and white variants are also expected to be released.

So far, the company has limited itself to showing only the back panel design. How thin the front panel and screen bezels will be remains a secret. However, considering that Nothing always focuses on symmetrical bezels, the Phone (4b) may also please users in this regard.

Technical Specifications and Performance

Although the device's technical specifications have not yet been officially confirmed, data appearing on the Geekbench platform has revealed some details. According to it, the Nothing Phone (4b) will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. This chipset ensures stable performance and energy efficiency for mid-range smartphones.

According to test results, the device scored 1088 points in single-core mode and 3155 points in multi-core mode. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature 8 GB of RAM and run under the latest Android 16 operating system. This implies that Nothing will provide long-term software support for its devices.

In the Uzbekistan market, Nothing products are becoming popular among youth due to their unusual design. The Phone (4b) model will undoubtedly stand out from competitors with its affordable price and the brand's signature "transparent" style. All features and the price of the smartphone are expected to be officially announced in the coming days.