Cole Palmer reacts to being left out of World Cup 2026 squad

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Cole Palmer reacts to being left out of World Cup 2026 squad

Chelsea's leading playmaker Cole Palmer has reacted to being omitted from the England national team's World Cup 2026 squad by new head coach Thomas Tuchel. After a difficult season plagued by injuries, the 24-year-old footballer was unexpectedly left off the World Cup roster. This decision has sparked heated debates among English football fans. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, as Thomas Tuchel begins a new era with the national team, he has decided to focus more on current sporting form rather than players' past contributions. Palmer had a tough time at Stamford Bridge last season. Specifically, a chronic hip injury significantly impacted his game, limiting him to just 11 goals and 3 assists across all competitions.

Palmer's composure and new plans

Currently vacationing in Ibiza, the footballer emphasized that he is not depressed about not being called up to the national team. "This season wasn't the best of my career, but it is what it is. I'm not going to cry over a decision that cannot be changed. I wish the boys success in the tournament," Palmer stated in his interview. According to him, he will follow the competition as an ordinary fan.

For the first time in four years, Cole Palmer is spending his summer break in full relaxation. The player is using this time not only for physical but also for mental recovery. Spending time with family and close friends is helping him escape the pressures of professional football. He even mentioned frequently visiting Manchester to watch his father's amateur league matches.

Interestingly, Palmer has also launched his own personal business project in his spare time. Referencing his famous "shivering" goal celebration, he has started producing purified ice products under the brand "Cole'd" Ice. According to the footballer, such projects help him distract himself from football and establish a unique connection with fans.

Thomas Tuchel's bold decision indicates that discipline and physical condition are now the top priorities for the England national team. The exclusion of a talented player like Palmer shows how intense the competition within the squad has become. Now, the footballer aims to focus all his attention on preparing for the new season and regaining his previous form at Chelsea.

ChelseaEnglandCole PalmerThomas TuchelWorld Cup 2026
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