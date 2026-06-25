Cubarsí dreams of playing against Messi in a World Cup final

Spain and Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí has stated that playing against Lionel Messi in a World Cup final is one of his biggest dreams.

The Argentina star represented Barcelona for many years and became one of the greatest players in the club's history. For Cubarsí, Messi has been an idol and a role model since childhood.

"Playing against Messi in a World Cup final would be a real dream. First of all, it would mean I am participating in a final. That means I would have the chance to fight to become a world champion.

If the opponent is Messi, it would be the realization of my childhood dreams," said Cubarsí.

The young defender noted that the Argentine player also holds a special place in his family.

"Of course, Messi is my idol. Our whole family has been Barcelona fans. I grew up seeing him as our hero and role model since I was a child. I would love to meet him in person," the Spanish player said.

Cubarsí was also asked about Spain's chances of winning against an Argentina side led by Messi.

"That is the specific goal we are aiming for. We are working exactly towards that path," the Barcelona defender replied.

Thus, if Spain and Argentina meet in the final, Cubarsí will have the opportunity not only to fight for the title but also to play against his childhood idol.