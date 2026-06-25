Two Unusual Planets That Astonished Scientists Discovered

Scientists have identified two massive exoplanets considered among the strangest in the universe. Interestingly, while their size is equal to or larger than Jupiter, it was found that their density is lower than that of cotton candy.

These planets, dubbed "super-puffs" by researchers, are noted as the lightest large exoplanets discovered to date. George Dransfield, an Oxford University scientist who led the study, noted that the density of these celestial bodies is so low it could even be compared to shaving foam.

Scientists believe these unusual planets may consist primarily of hydrogen and helium gases. They were detected via NASA's TESS satellite and are located approximately 1,110 light-years from Earth, which equals a distance of nearly 10 trillion kilometers.

It is reported that these two planets orbit a star in the constellation known as the "Flying Fish" in the southern sky. For comparison, Jupiter's density is about 35 times higher than that of these planets.

Among the nearly 6,300 exoplanets entered into the NASA catalog to date, there are fewer than 40 "super-puff" type planets. Therefore, scientists consider them to be very rare celestial bodies.

Experts believe such planets emerge in gas-rich environments around newly forming stars and lose part of their matter over time. Scientists plan to further study their chemical composition using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

Researchers emphasize that studying such unusual and rare planets helps in better understanding how the universe was formed and expanding knowledge about humanity's place in the cosmos.