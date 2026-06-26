Notion Shuts Down Email Service to Focus Entirely on AI

The popular productivity platform Notion has announced an unexpected decision: the company will officially shut down its Notion Mail email service on September 22 of this year. This move is part of the company's strategy to move away from traditional inboxes and shift process management entirely to AI agents (artificial intelligence assistants). This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Company representatives explained that user habits have changed drastically. Currently, more than half of Notion Mail users no longer open their inboxes to read emails. Instead, they entrust the tasks of analyzing, sorting, and responding to all correspondence to smart agents. Therefore, Notion decided to direct resources toward developing automated systems rather than maintaining a traditional interface.

The Advantage of AI Agents

Although Notion Mail is ceasing operations, the company's AI-based agents will continue to function. This technology is capable of performing complex tasks such as writing emails on behalf of the user, scheduling meetings, and sorting important messages. This change is seen as a serious step toward the concept of an "inbox-less future" in the modern tech world.

According to ixbt.com, the Notion Mail service was integrated with Gmail. This means that the shutdown of the service will not damage users' emails — all correspondence will remain stored on Gmail servers. However, users are advised to export drafts and scheduled emails created within Notion Mail by September 22.

Competition and New Strategy

Notion announced its email service after acquiring the security-focused startup Skiff in 2024. The product was released to the public in April 2025 and was expected to compete with premium services like Superhuman and Fyxer. However, market trends showed that users no longer want to manage emails manually.

Currently, new startups like AgentMail are also working on the exact idea Notion is promoting — creating an email ecosystem designed solely for AI agents. This news is also significant for Uzbek users, as the Notion platform is one of the most popular tools for project management among local freelancers and IT teams.

After the service closes, users should take the following steps:

Move scheduled and unsent emails to another platform;

Save auto-label and filter settings;

Switch to new ways of working with email using Notion AI agents.

The company describes this decision as "focusing all attention on the most effective direction." This indicates that the culture of working with email may completely change in the near future.