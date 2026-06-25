Neymar returns: Brazil dreams of the championship again

Brazil national team star Neymar has returned to the pitch for the national team after a long break. The return of the forward, who had not represented his country for nearly three years, was met with great interest and excitement by fans and the entire football community.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke warmly about Neymar at a press conference in Miami. He emphasized that the player does not need any extra encouragement or motivation.

“Neymar doesn’t need special motivation. Everyone here loves him. He is always ready to wear the Brazil jersey,” the expert said.

It has been almost three years since Neymar's last match for the national team. A serious injury sustained in a World Cup qualifier in October 2023 — damage to his knee ligaments and meniscus — kept him off the field for a long time. The recovery process and lack of match practice also delayed his return.

Now 34, Neymar appeared in the national team jersey again in the match held in Miami. During the encounter, Brazil secured a confident victory over Scotland. Vinicius Junior scored twice in the first half, and Matheus Cunha further extended the lead.

When Neymar came on for Cunha in the 76th minute, a festive atmosphere erupted in the stadium. As his name appeared on the big screens, fans greeted the player with applause and joyful cheers.

Ancelotti did not hide his satisfaction with Neymar's performance.

“He deserved to play. Neymar worked very hard to recover and showed professionalism. He can help the team with his qualities at the World Cup. Even in the short time he was on the pitch, he played well,” the coach said.

Neymar played for only 20 minutes. During that time, he touched the ball 24 times and even managed to get a shot on target. But more important than the numbers is the hope his return has given the fans.

After the match, the stadium screens focused on Neymar again. He approached the stands to thank the fans and hugged his daughter, who was in the front row. This scene was one of the most touching moments of the night for many.

Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002. The national team's last major trophy was the 2019 Copa América. Therefore, the country's fans have been longing for big victories again.

Fans leaving Miami were happy not only with the big win but also with Neymar's return.

“Pele is the greatest player of all time. But Neymar is also one of the best in Brazil's history. If he wins the World Cup, he will stand alongside Ronaldo and Ronaldinho,” one fan said.

Brazilian supporters believe that Neymar remains a player who can change the game. His experience, technique, and the famous “jogo bonito” — beautiful football style — could bring great success to the national team once again.

Thus, the long-awaited return has taken place. Brazil's hero, who once seemed forgotten, is back on the pitch, and fans are eagerly waiting for him to write new chapters.