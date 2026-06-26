Cole Palmer reacts to missing out on World Cup 2026

·34·Sport
Cole Palmer reacts to missing out on World Cup 2026

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has spoken for the first time about not being included in England's final squad for the World Cup 2026.

The 22-year-old footballer is currently spending his mid-season break on the island of Ibiza, Spain. Palmer says this is the first time in several years he has had the chance to fully rest.

«I will rest this summer. For the first time in the last three or four years, I'll have a complete break. After that, I'll return to the job I love», said Palmer.

The English footballer admitted that last season did not go as expected. However, he emphasized that he does not intend to dwell on a decision that cannot be changed.

«It wasn't the best season for me, but nothing can be changed now. I don't want to worry about a decision that cannot be altered. I wish the national team luck in the tournament», he added.

Palmer also mentioned that if his vacation plans allow, he will follow England's matches at the World Cup.

For reference, besides Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the prominent players not included in England's World Cup 2026 squad.

Thus, Palmer has calmly accepted missing the World Cup and aims to return stronger for the new season after a short break.

Cole PalmerChelseaSpainIbizaHarry Maguire
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Klopp calls Ancelotti the ideal coach for BrazilKlopp calls Ancelotti the ideal coach for BrazilToday, 00:17Martines reveals key factor in victory over UzbekistanMartines reveals key factor in victory over UzbekistanToday, 00:13Neymar Discusses Return to Top Flight and Friendship with Lionel MessiNeymar Discusses Return to Top Flight and Friendship with Lionel MessiToday, 00:10Koloskov identifies main problem in Uzbekistan's match against PortugalKoloskov identifies main problem in Uzbekistan's match against PortugalToday, 00:00Neymar returns: Brazil dreams of the championship againNeymar returns: Brazil dreams of the championship againYesterday, 23:59Nicky Butt reveals truths about Cristiano Ronaldo: What is he really like?Nicky Butt reveals truths about Cristiano Ronaldo: What is he really like?Yesterday, 23:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan