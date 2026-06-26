Cole Palmer reacts to missing out on World Cup 2026

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has spoken for the first time about not being included in England's final squad for the World Cup 2026.

The 22-year-old footballer is currently spending his mid-season break on the island of Ibiza, Spain. Palmer says this is the first time in several years he has had the chance to fully rest.

«I will rest this summer. For the first time in the last three or four years, I'll have a complete break. After that, I'll return to the job I love», said Palmer.

The English footballer admitted that last season did not go as expected. However, he emphasized that he does not intend to dwell on a decision that cannot be changed.

«It wasn't the best season for me, but nothing can be changed now. I don't want to worry about a decision that cannot be altered. I wish the national team luck in the tournament», he added.

Palmer also mentioned that if his vacation plans allow, he will follow England's matches at the World Cup.

For reference, besides Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the prominent players not included in England's World Cup 2026 squad.

Thus, Palmer has calmly accepted missing the World Cup and aims to return stronger for the new season after a short break.