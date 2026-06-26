Klopp calls Ancelotti the ideal coach for Brazil

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Klopp calls Ancelotti the ideal coach for Brazil

Former Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp has highly praised Carlo Ancelotti's potential role with the Brazil national team.

According to the German specialist, Ancelotti is the most suitable candidate to lead the Brazilian national team. Klopp emphasized that even if he were Brazilian, he would have chosen Carlo for the national team.

“Very good. If I were Brazilian and someone asked me who the ideal coach for the national team is, I would answer Carlo without hesitation.

He can manage any national team just by raising one eyebrow,” said Klopp.

The former Liverpool boss noted that the Brazilian national team has immense potential, but a strong coach is needed to fully unlock it.

“Brazil's potential is very high. But someone is needed to unlock it. The team lacks tactical discipline, and there is no better candidate than Carlo to help the players grow in this regard,” he said.

Klopp described Ancelotti as a great specialist with vast experience, who knows how to work with players and can manage a team in various situations.

“He is a great specialist. The Brazilians are lucky,” La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Klopp.

Thus, Klopp expressed confidence that Ancelotti would bring the missing tactical discipline to the Brazil national team and fully showcase the team's enormous potential.

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