Neymar Discusses Return to Top Flight and Friendship with Lionel Messi

Legendary Brazil forward Neymar has returned to the big stage after a long hiatus. Appearing in a match against Scotland as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the footballer spoke not only about his sporting form but also about his relationship with his lifelong friend Lionel Messi. This return is of great significance to the football world, as Neymar had been absent from the national team for nearly three years due to injury. According to Goal.com, reports, .

The 34-year-old star, who came on as a substitute in the 76th minute of the match held at the stadium in Miami, was greeted by the roars of the fans. This game, in which Brazil won 3-0, was full of emotional moments for Neymar. It is recalled that the player suffered a serious knee injury in a match against Uruguay in October 2023 and was forced to undergo long-term treatment.

Competition on the Pitch and Brotherhood in Life

In an interview with DSports after the game, Neymar shared warm thoughts about his former teammate and close friend Lionel Messi. Despite the historical rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, it became clear that the relationship between the two stars remains strong. According to Goal.com, Neymar emphasized that he is in constant contact with the Argentine legend on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

"We talk a lot, we've been in touch recently. He knows how much I love him," Neymar noted. According to him, Lionel Messi deserves respect more for his human qualities than for his skill on the pitch. The Brazilian forward specifically praised Messi's humility, calling him an even more wonderful person in real life.

Neymar also expressed his gratitude to the people of Argentina. He said he highly values the constant love and attention shown by the fans of the neighboring country. Such statements show how high the mutual respect is between representatives of two fierce rival teams in South American football.

Challenges of the Long-Awaited Return

Neymar's debut in the 2026 World Cup cycle was slightly delayed. Initially, after recovering from the knee injury, problems with his right calf prevented him from playing. However, thanks to the efforts of the medical staff, he managed to spend his historic minutes in the match against Scotland.

For Neymar, considered the all-time top scorer in the history of the Brazil national team, this tournament holds special significance. Despite the competition within the squad and the growing number of young talents, the return of the experienced forward is expected to be an additional source of motivation for the Selecao. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Neymar to start in the next matches and help his team with his goals.