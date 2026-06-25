Arsenal Begin Negotiations with Bruno Guimaraes to Strengthen Squad

Arsenal are aiming to significantly strengthen their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. It has been reported that the North London club has established initial contact to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Mikel Arteta's team has entered negotiations with the Brazilian footballer's representatives, according to Goal.com report states.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal management is taking serious steps regarding the transfer of the 28-year-old defensive midfielder. Arteta is looking for an experienced player who can provide high-level stability and ball control in his team's midfield. Guimaraes is seen as a candidate who meets exactly these requirements.

Newcastle United management has no intention of letting their leader go, but they are preparing for an official bid from Arsenal. Bruno Guimaraes is currently exploring available market options through Brazilian agents. Although the player is currently participating in international tournaments with his national team, discussions regarding his future have not stopped.

Competition in central midfield

Since joining Newcastle from Lyon, Guimaraes has proven himself to be one of the strongest midfielders in the English championship. His vision and defensive discipline fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta's tactical system. Despite having two years remaining on his current contract with Newcastle, the player's desire to move to a championship-contending team could play a decisive role in the transfer.

According to Goal.com, Arsenal does not intend to limit themselves to the midfield. The club also plans to strengthen the attacking line. Morgan Rogers, the young star of Aston Villa, is also on the Londoners' list. However, the Birmingham club's demand for over £100 million for their player could complicate this transfer.

Arsenal understands the need to refresh the squad to continue last season's successful run and defend the title next season. The arrival of experienced players like Bruno Guimaraes would undoubtedly give the team a great advantage not only in the domestic league but also in the Champions League. An official bid to Newcastle is expected in the coming weeks.