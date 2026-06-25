Powerful Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction in Venezuela

·50·World
Powerful Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction in Venezuela

Powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, occurring just 40 seconds apart on the northern coast of Venezuela, have caused massive destruction. According to preliminary reports, the death toll has reached hundreds, and concerns remain for the fate of thousands of people.

The greatest damage was observed in the cities of La Guaira, Catia la Mar, and Caraballeda. Dozens of multi-story buildings have collapsed, and residents are searching for their loved ones among the ruins.

Rescuers conducting search operations among the remains of a destroyed concrete building.

The earthquake also caused serious damage to the Simon Bolivar International Airport, the country's main air gateway. Several buildings were also destroyed in the city of Caracas.

According to the UN, more than 100 buildings collapsed in the La Guaira region alone. Specialists from the USA, France, and other countries are being involved in search and rescue operations.

Rescuers and people conducting search operations among the ruins of a destroyed building at night.

Officials state that the number of victims may increase. Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors trapped under the rubble.

VenezuelaCaracasUNFranceUSA
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