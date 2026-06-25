Nicky Butt reveals truths about Cristiano Ronaldo: What is he really like?

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has revealed aspects of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo that are unknown to many. According to him, there is a huge difference between the Portuguese star's public image and his actual behavior in the dressing room. Butt described Ronaldo as an extremely sincere person who loves a team atmosphere. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Nicky Butt, a member of the "Class of '92", many people are intimidated by Ronaldo's legendary status and lack the courage to communicate with him. This creates an external impression that the footballer considers himself superior to others. In reality, Cristiano is a guy who loves joking and always actively participates in team conversations.

In an interview with Paddy Power, Butt said: "Cristiano is actually a very pleasant and cheerful person. Despite being a billionaire and a world-class superstar, he is open to simple communication. The problem is not with him, but with other people — they distance themselves from Ronaldo because they are awestruck by his greatness".

Work on the pitch and criticism

In recent years, Ronaldo has often been accused of running less on the pitch and not helping in defense. However, Nicky Butt explained this not as laziness, but as an experienced footballer managing his energy correctly. In this regard, he compared the Portuguese forward to his eternal rival Lionel Messi.

"He is a very good team player. He might look as if he's just standing on the pitch, but Lionel Messi does the same. Once they reach a certain age and level, they save all their strength for scoring goals. When the team is struggling, he is called the problem, but when the team has possession, he remains the biggest threat in the world," added the former midfielder.

Criticism of Ronaldo's game intensified especially during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After a draw with DR Congo, many experts demanded he be benched. However, the 41-year-old forward proved he is still in top sporting form by scoring a brace in the match against the Uzbekistan national team (5:0).

After this match, another Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, defended Ronaldo on social media. Ferdinand emphasized that it is illogical to doubt the only person to have scored in six World Cups and who is heading towards 1,000 goals. According to Goal.com, with these results, Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed the great Eusebio to become the all-time top scorer in Portugal's history.