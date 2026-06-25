Yandex and Neptun Launch Smart Flood Protection System

·25·Technology
Yandex and Neptun Launch Smart Flood Protection System

Russian tech giant Yandex and the Neptun brand have jointly announced a new security system designed for the "smart home" ecosystem. This innovative solution helps prevent material damage in the event of water pipe accidents in the home. The system not only detects leaks but can also shut off the water supply without the homeowner's intervention. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new system is fully integrated with Yandex's "Dom s Alisoy" app. If a flood occurs in the apartment, sensors immediately signal and smart valves close automatically. The user receives a push notification, SMS, or a voice alert via Yandex Station. This is particularly important for preventing major damage when no one is at home.

Voice Control and Custom Scenarios

One of the main advantages of the system is the ability to control it via voice. Users can remotely turn the water off or on using the Alisa voice assistant. Additionally, there is an option to create custom scenarios for various life situations. For example, when the command "Alisa, we're leaving" is given, the system can not only turn off the lights but also automatically close the water valves for security.

At the same time, the developers have considered daily needs. For example, using the command "Alisa, I'm mopping the floor," the sensitivity of the sensors can be temporarily limited. This prevents the system from triggering falsely when water touches the sensors during floor cleaning. Such flexibility makes the system more convenient and efficient to use.

Configurations and Technical Capabilities

The new protection system is offered in three configurations depending on user needs:

  • Basic: control module, two valves, wired and wireless sensors;
  • Optimal: additional wired sensor and an uninterruptible power supply (UPS);
  • Maximal: four sensors (two wired, two wireless) as well as hot and cold water meters.
A unique feature of the system is that it can operate autonomously for up to 30 hours via a UPS in case of a power outage. Furthermore, core functions continue to work even without an internet connection. The water meters send readings directly to the mobile app, making it easier to monitor utility payments.

As interest in "smart home" technologies grows in the Uzbekistan market, such an expansion of the Yandex ecosystem is expected to be relevant for local users as well. The system is produced in versions for 1/2 and 3/4 inch pipes. Regarding pricing, the starting cost of the full system is approximately 35,990 rubles, while the separate control module can be purchased for 16,990 rubles.

YandexSmart HomeAlisaNeptunTechnology
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