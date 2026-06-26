Ronaldo Undergoes Strict Airport Security Check After Match Against Uzbekistan

·2·Sport
Ronaldo Undergoes Strict Airport Security Check After Match Against Uzbekistan

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo underwent a strict security check at Houston airport following the match against Uzbekistan.

Security officers asked him to present his bag for inspection. Ronaldo handled the situation with humor, gesturing whether he should take off his glasses as well. Nevertheless, the check proceeded according to protocol.

The Portugal national team has now departed for Miami for their match against Colombia on June 28.

For reference, Portugal currently sits second in Group K with 4 points. In the second round of the group stage, the Portuguese defeated Uzbekistan 5-0, with Ronaldo scoring a brace.

With these goals, the experienced striker increased his tally of goals for Portugal in World Cup history to 10, breaking Eusébio's legendary record of 9 goals.

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