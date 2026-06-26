Manchester United Join Race for Borussia Dortmund Star Felix Nmecha

·2·Sport
Manchester United Join Race for Borussia Dortmund Star Felix Nmecha

England's Manchester United have opened negotiations for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. The "Red Devils" are attempting to beat their main rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, in the race for the German national team member. The 25-year-old's impressive performance at the World Cup has significantly boosted his prestige on the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester United management is working actively behind the scenes to finalize this transfer. Specifically, the club's head of scouting, German specialist Christopher Vivell, is in constant contact with the player's representatives. This indicates that the Old Trafford club is serious about adding this versatile midfielder to its ranks.

Competition among European giants

Interest in Nmecha is not limited to English clubs. Reports suggest that Spain's Real Madrid is also closely monitoring the player's situation. Furthermore, Jose Mourinho has highly praised the player's style of play. However, at this stage, Manchester United is said to be acting much more proactively than other suitors.

Borussia Dortmund, however, is not willing to let its leader go easily. The German club holds the advantage in negotiations, as Nmecha signed a new contract with the team in March of this year, running until 2030. Most importantly, this agreement does not include a buyout clause for the current summer transfer window.

According to Kicker, Dortmund has unofficially set a price tag of 100 million euros for its star. This sum is sure to deter many buyers, but the club aims to retain its key player this way. The team's sporting director, Lars Ricken, recently emphasized in an interview that Felix is of fundamental importance to the team.

It remains unknown whether Manchester United is prepared to pay this enormous sum. However, considering that other Premier League giants are also in the race, the events surrounding Nmecha are expected to become even more interesting by the end of the transfer window. Goal.com has also stated that it is closely following these transfer developments.

Manchester UnitedBorussia DortmundFelix NmechaTransferFootball
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