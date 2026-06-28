Uzbekistan vs Congo 2nd half begins: Goal by Shomurodov (video)

The most decisive and historic match of the World Cup group stage has begun. The first half of the Group K Matchday 3 clash between DR Congo and the Uzbekistan national team has concluded. So far, our representatives have maintained complete dominance on the pitch.

Sardor takes the stage: Quick goal from Shomurodov

The match started with consecutive attacks from our representatives. Already in the 10th minute, the captain and leader of our national team Eldor Shomurodov took full advantage of a mistake by the opposing defenders, aimed accurately, and opened the scoring — 0:1!

Following this goal, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils continued to display disciplined play, giving the opponent almost no opportunities. The first half ended with a slim but crucial lead for our representatives.

World Cup 2026. Matchday 3 (Half-time) DR Congo — Uzbekistan 0:1 Goal: Eldor Shomurodov (10)

Team Lineups

The starting lineups for both national teams, who played the first half at a high tempo, are as follows:

DR Congo – Mpasi, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbuku, Mutussami, Chipenga, Sadiki, Bakambu, Vissa, Mbemba, Masuaku.

Uzbekistan – Ne’matov, Husanov, Alijonov, Ashurmatov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullayev, Hamdamov, O‘rozov, Fayzullayev, Shomurodov.

We wish our compatriots the same passion and beautiful play in the second half, and hope they celebrate their first-ever victory in World Cup history. Go Uzbekistan!