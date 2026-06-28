WC 2026: Starting Lineups Announced for Colombia vs Portugal

·107·Sport
WC 2026: Starting Lineups Announced for Colombia vs Portugal

One of the central matches of the 3rd round of the World Cup — the clash between the national teams of Colombia and Portugal — is about to begin. The head coaches of both teams have announced their starting lineups for this crucial and exciting encounter.

The match will kick off at 04:30 Tashkent time.

Starting Lineups

In the table below, you can find the list of players who will start the match from the first minute:

Colombia

Portugal

Vargas

Costa

Lukumi

Cancelo

Arias

Veiga

Puerta

Dias

Sanches

Mendes

Machado

João Neves

Lerma

Vitinha

Rodriguez

Bruno Fernandes

Arias

Felix

Dias

Neto

Cordoba

Cristiano Ronaldo

Match Details:

  • Tournament: WC 2026, Group Stage, Matchday 3

  • Match: Colombia vs Portugal

  • Kick-off Time: 04:30 Tashkent time

Both squads feature world football stars, ensuring fans can expect an intense and attacking game. Share this news with your fellow football enthusiasts.

ColombiaPortugalVargasCristiano Ronaldo
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