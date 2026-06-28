WC 2026: Starting Lineups Announced for Colombia vs Portugal
One of the central matches of the 3rd round of the World Cup — the clash between the national teams of Colombia and Portugal — is about to begin. The head coaches of both teams have announced their starting lineups for this crucial and exciting encounter.
The match will kick off at 04:30 Tashkent time.
Starting Lineups
In the table below, you can find the list of players who will start the match from the first minute:
Colombia
Portugal
Costa
Lukumi
Cancelo
Arias
Veiga
Puerta
Dias
Sanches
Mendes
Machado
João Neves
Lerma
Vitinha
Rodriguez
Bruno Fernandes
Arias
Felix
Dias
Neto
Cordoba
Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Details:
Tournament: WC 2026, Group Stage, Matchday 3
Match: Colombia vs Portugal
Kick-off Time: 04:30 Tashkent time
Both squads feature world football stars, ensuring fans can expect an intense and attacking game. Share this news with your fellow football enthusiasts.
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