WC 2026: Starting Lineups Announced for Colombia vs Portugal

One of the central matches of the 3rd round of the World Cup — the clash between the national teams of Colombia and Portugal — is about to begin. The head coaches of both teams have announced their starting lineups for this crucial and exciting encounter.

The match will kick off at 04:30 Tashkent time.

Starting Lineups

In the table below, you can find the list of players who will start the match from the first minute:

Colombia Portugal Vargas Costa Lukumi Cancelo Arias Veiga Puerta Dias Sanches Mendes Machado João Neves Lerma Vitinha Rodriguez Bruno Fernandes Arias Felix Dias Neto Cordoba Cristiano Ronaldo

Match Details:

Tournament: WC 2026, Group Stage, Matchday 3

Match: Colombia vs Portugal

Kick-off Time: 04:30 Tashkent time

Both squads feature world football stars, ensuring fans can expect an intense and attacking game. Share this news with your fellow football enthusiasts.