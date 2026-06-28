WC 2026: Harry Kane becomes England's all-time leading World Cup scorer

England national team captain and striker Harry Kane has etched his name in gold as the country's all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. This historic achievement was recorded during the 3rd match of the WC 2026 group stage against Panama in the USA.

The record-breaking goal and historic moment

In the 67th minute of the match, Harry Kane found the back of the net for Panama, extending his team's lead to 2-0. This goal marked the 11th goal of the 31-year-old striker's World Cup career.

As a result, he broke the record held for many years by Gary Lineker. The former legendary striker had managed to score a total of 10 goals for the England national team at World Cups.

Harry Kane's unmatched statistics for England

Harry Kane has been representing the England national team since 2015. During this time, he has:

appeared in 117 matches on the pitch.

With this result, he has solidified his status not only in the World Cups but also as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the national team overall.

As a reminder, Harry Kane had previously broken Wayne Rooney's record as the highest goalscorer for the England national team. This success at the Mundial further proves his legendary status.

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