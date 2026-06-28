Colombia vs Portugal Live Text Commentary

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Colombia vs Portugal Live Text Commentary

Colombia and Portugal are facing off in the third round of Group K in the 2026 World Cup. At the 42nd minute of the match taking place at the stadium in Miami Gardens, the score is 0-0.

Both teams have shown an attacking style in the first half. Colombia has had 9 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Portugal has had 8 shots, with two on target.

Colombia holds a 54% advantage in ball possession, while Portugal has 46%. Colombia has completed 204 passes with 89% accuracy. Portugal has made 186 passes with 94% accuracy.

No cards have been shown in the match so far. Colombia has committed two fouls, and Portugal has committed three. The offside count is 2-1, and Colombia leads 1-0 in corner kicks.

According to the live table, Colombia leads the group with 7 points. Portugal has 5, Uzbekistan has 3, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo has 1 point.

We will provide live text coverage of goals, dangerous opportunities, substitutions, and referee decisions on our website.

Live text commentary

ColombiaPortugalWorld CupGroup KMiami Gardens
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