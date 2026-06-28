DR Congo Takes First Place in Play-off Race

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to the top of the rankings for national teams that finished third in the World Cup group stage.

DR Congo collected four points from three matches, with one win, one draw, and one loss. The team scored four goals and conceded three, resulting in a goal difference of plus one.

Sweden, Ghana, and Ecuador also earned four points. However, DR Congo ranks higher based on tie-breaking criteria. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay also have four points.

Currently, the top six positions in the rankings grant a spot in the Round of 32 of the play-offs. By holding first place, DR Congo maintains its chance of advancing to the next stage.

Senegal is seventh with three points, Iran is eighth, and South Korea is ninth. Algeria has collected three points in two matches and currently sits in tenth place.