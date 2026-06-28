DR Congo Takes First Place in Play-off Race

·5·Sport
DR Congo Takes First Place in Play-off Race

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to the top of the rankings for national teams that finished third in the World Cup group stage.

DR Congo collected four points from three matches, with one win, one draw, and one loss. The team scored four goals and conceded three, resulting in a goal difference of plus one.

Sweden, Ghana, and Ecuador also earned four points. However, DR Congo ranks higher based on tie-breaking criteria. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay also have four points.

Currently, the top six positions in the rankings grant a spot in the Round of 32 of the play-offs. By holding first place, DR Congo maintains its chance of advancing to the next stage.

Senegal is seventh with three points, Iran is eighth, and South Korea is ninth. Algeria has collected three points in two matches and currently sits in tenth place.

DR Congo Takes First Place in Play-off Race
DR CongoSwedenGhanaEcuadorWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan Misses Opportunity in Final Round Against DR CongoUzbekistan Misses Opportunity in Final Round Against DR CongoToday, 06:352026 World Cup: Uzbekistan eliminated after defeat to DR Congo2026 World Cup: Uzbekistan eliminated after defeat to DR CongoToday, 06:28Uzbekistan vs Congo 2nd half begins: Goal by Shomurodov (video)Uzbekistan vs Congo 2nd half begins: Goal by Shomurodov (video)Today, 05:41WC 2026: Croatia beat Ghana to secure playoff spotWC 2026: Croatia beat Ghana to secure playoff spotToday, 05:35WC 2026: Harry Kane becomes England's all-time leading World Cup scorerWC 2026: Harry Kane becomes England's all-time leading World Cup scorerToday, 05:31Colombia vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryColombia vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryToday, 05:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar