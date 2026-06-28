Harbin Xinguang Unveils Compact Laser System That Destroys Drones in Seconds

·35·Technology
Harbin Xinguang Unveils Compact Laser System That Destroys Drones in Seconds

In the world of modern military technology, the issue of countering drones has become one of the most priority directions. China's Harbin Xinguang Optoelectronics has demonstrated a revolutionary solution in this regard — portable laser systems of the Lijian series designed for personal use by soldiers. This device differs fundamentally from traditional air defense systems due to its compactness and high efficiency. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most notable feature of the new laser system is its weight. The device weighs only 25 kg, allowing it to be carried by a single soldier and quickly brought into combat readiness. According to ixbt.com, the system is capable of detecting and destroying low-altitude targets at a distance of up to 500 meters. Such indicators are very useful in urban environments or when protecting strategic objects.

Speed and Efficiency Indicators

The Lijian system spends a remarkably short time to lock onto a target and completely disable it. Only 4 seconds are enough to destroy the main power and control components of an approaching drone. Additionally, the system's cooling time is less than 5 seconds. This means that, theoretically, a single device can eliminate up to 10 different low-altitude targets within one minute.

If several such systems are integrated into a single network, their effectiveness increases geometrically. The manufacturers emphasize that this product has already passed full-scale tests and is currently deployed at some military airfields to perform low-altitude air defense tasks. This indicates that the technology is not just a concept, but a ready-to-use combat unit.

AI and Automated Control

Another unique feature of the system is its intellectual potential. With the help of a built-in AI module, the device can independently detect targets. It can also work in cooperation with signals from external radar stations, enabling the automatic tracking and locking of all drones that enter the firing zone.

Thus, Lijian is not just a simple laser weapon, but a terminal node that can be connected to a global air defense system. After the radar detects a target, the entire process — from identification to targeting — is carried out autonomously. The operator is only required to confirm the final step, namely, opening fire.

Economically, this technology is also quite attractive. The price of one set is set at approximately 2 million yuan (around 300 thousand dollars). At first glance, this may seem expensive, but the cost of its use is much cheaper than traditional missile or anti-aircraft systems. Using a laser instead of spending expensive missiles to destroy cheap targets like drones allows for significant savings in the military budget.

LaserDroneTechnologyChinaMilitary
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