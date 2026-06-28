Uzbekistan Misses Opportunity in Final Round Against DR Congo

The Uzbekistan national team lost 1-3 to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the third round of Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Eldor Shomurodov scored Uzbekistan's only goal in the match held at the stadium in Atlanta.

Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 10th minute, putting our national team ahead. However, DR Congo turned the tide in the second half. Yoane Wissa equalized in the 68th minute, and Ibrahim Mbate put his team ahead in the 76th. In the 90+1 minute, Wissa scored his second goal to seal the final score.

DR Congo dominated the match statistics. The African side registered 19 shots, four of which were on target. Uzbekistan had three shots, with only one on target.

Ball possession was 58% for DR Congo and 42% for Uzbekistan. The Congo players completed 473 passes with 86% accuracy. Uzbekistan made 350 passes with a 76% accuracy rate.

Uzbekistan recorded more fouls. Our national team committed 15 fouls, while DR Congo committed 6. The Congo players received three yellow cards, and Uzbekistan received two. No red cards were issued.

Uzbekistan led 4-2 in corner kicks. DR Congo had three offsides, while Uzbekistan had one.

At the end of the group stage, Uzbekistan finished fourth with zero points after losing all three matches. DR Congo took third place with four points. Colombia finished first with seven points, and Portugal second with five points.