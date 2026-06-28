2026 World Cup: Uzbekistan eliminated after defeat to DR Congo

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2026 World Cup: Uzbekistan eliminated after defeat to DR Congo

The final matches of Group K in the FIFA World Cup have concluded. The Uzbekistan national team suffered a painful defeat in a must-win game against DR Congo, ending their participation in the tournament. Meanwhile, an unexpected result was recorded in the group's other match.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Early dominance followed by a second-half collapse

The match started beautifully for our representatives. Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 10th minute, giving fans hope, but the initiative shifted entirely to the Africans in the second half.

In the 68th minute, Yoane Wissa converted a penalty to level the score. Shortly after, substitute Mayele put Congo ahead. In stoppage time, Wissa completed his brace to seal the final score — 3:1. Our team finished the 2026 World Cup at the bottom of the table without a point.

2026 World Cup. Group K. Matchday 3 DR Congo 3:1 Uzbekistan Goals: Mayele (78), Wissa (68 pen, 90+1) — Shomurodov (10).

Colombia vs Portugal: Giants settle for a draw

In the group's parallel marquee clash, Colombia and Portugal faced off. Despite featuring stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Díaz, the match ended in a goalless stalemate — 0:0. This result secured a playoff spot for both giants.

Final Group K Standings

After the final round of matches, the group standings are as follows. Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo have advanced to the next stage:

No

Teams

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff

Points

1

Colombia

3

2

1

0

4:1

7

2

Portugal

3

1

2

0

6:1

5

3

DR Congo

3

1

1

1

4:3

4

4

Uzbekistan

3

0

0

3

2:11

0

Lineups and substitutions:

  • DR Congo: Mpasi, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbuku (Elia, 73), Moutoussamy (Bongonda, 73), Tshibola (Mukau, 73), Sadiki, Bakambu (Mayele, 51), Wissa, Mbemba, Masuaku.

  • Uzbekistan: Nematov, Khusanov, Alijonov, Ashurmatov, Mozgovoy (Iskanderov, 82), Shukurov (Ganiev, 59), Nasrullaev, Khamdamov (Khamrobekov, 59), Urozov (Sergeev, 82), Fayzullaev (Urunov, 73), Shomurodov.

Continue following our analysis of the remaining exciting World Cup matches.

UzbekistanDR CongoColombiaPortugalEldor Shomurodov
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