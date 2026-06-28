How were Uzbekistan players rated against DR Congo?

The ratings for the Uzbekistan national team players following the match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been released. According to the rankings, team captain Eldor Shomurodov achieved the highest score for Uzbekistan.

Shomurodov, who scored Uzbekistan's only goal in the match, received a 7.0 rating. Azizbek Mozgovoy's performance was rated at 6.9. Sherzod Nasrullayev and Otabek Shukurov both received 6.7.

Ratings for the starting lineup:

• Eldor Shomurodov — 7.0

• Azizbek Mozgovoy — 6.9

• Sherzod Nasrullayev — 6.7

• Otabek Shukurov — 6.7

• Abbosbek Fayzullayev — 6.6

• Jasurbek Hamdamov — 6.5

• Rustam Ashurmatov — 6.5

• Xojiakbar Alijonov — 6.4

• Javohir O‘rozov — 6.3

• Abduvohid Ne’matov — 5.9

• Abduqodir Husanov — 5.8

Among the substitutes, Azizjon G‘aniyev and Igor Sergeyev both received 6.5. Jamshid Iskandarov was rated 6.3, while Odiljon Hamrobekov and Oston O‘runov received 6.2.

Shomurodov was the only player in the team to reach the 7-point mark. The lowest rating was given to Abduqodir Husanov.