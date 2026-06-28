Cristiano Ronaldo Jr arrives in USA to support his father

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo received family support ahead of the next crucial World Cup match. The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and partner Georgina Rodriguez arrived in Miami to watch the final group stage clash against Colombia live from the stadium. This was reported by Goal.com.

During this match, 16-year-old Ronaldo Jr appeared in his father's iconic number 7 jersey. Many experts and fans view this as a sign that the future star of the Portugal national team will become his father's successor. Notably, Georgina and the children missed Portugal's first two matches against DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Family celebration and reason for the delay

Georgina Rodriguez's late arrival in the USA was not accidental, but linked to a significant family event. She organized a lavish celebration for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 16th birthday. The event featured a poolside feast and performances by a mariachi ensemble, and even the birthday cake was uniquely made entirely of donuts.

According to Goal.com, Georgina expressed her love for her son on social media, emphasizing that no matter how much he grows, he will always be the beloved child of the family. Now nearly 2 meters tall, the young Ronaldo is already striving to find his place in professional football.

Future star and his father's dream

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has already surpassed his father in terms of the number of youth trophies, with three championship titles to his name. In his interviews, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his son's big ambition, saying: "My son tells me: 'Dad, hold on for a few more years, I want to play on the pitch with you'."

Although the match against Colombia in Miami ended in a goalless draw, Ronaldo's family is now expected to stay with the team until the end of the tournament. The Portugal national team finished second in Group K and now faces a serious test in the knockout stage.

In the next round, Portugal awaits a Round of 32 clash in Toronto against the Croatia national team led by Luka Modric. In this globally watched confrontation, Ronaldo and his teammates aim to win and continue their march toward the championship.