Relationship between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah: German coach reveals the truth

The relationship between former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has long been the center of media attention. In particular, some disagreements that arose during the specialist's final season at the Merseyside club sparked various rumors. However, Klopp recently put an end to all doubts in an interview. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN, Jurgen Klopp, who is currently serving as the head of the global football division within the Red Bull system, emphasized that his relationship with Mohamed Salah is excellent. According to him, the past conflicts between the coach and the player have now turned into a sincere friendship.

Past conflicts and a new stage

The most sensational incident between Klopp and Salah occurred in April 2024 during a match against West Ham at the London Stadium. At that time, a heated argument broke out between the Egyptian star, who was preparing to come off the bench, and the coach. This situation gave many the impression that their relationship had completely broken down.

“We are friends now. I have always wanted to be friends with my players, although this is not always possible during the work process. As a coach, you sometimes have to make decisions they don't like. But the most important thing is that all of this is in the past. The strongest thing in life is good memories; they outweigh any conflict,” the German specialist explained.

Salah's greatness and professionalism

Jurgen Klopp placed Mohamed Salah alongside legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He noted that Salah's consistency and professionalism over the years have made him one of the best players in the world. Although it is impossible to be perfect in every game, Salah always strove to take the team to a new level.

“He is a person who can be a role model not only for the Arab world but for the entire football world. He is so famous in Egypt that I cannot go there on vacation because Mohamed has made me too famous there. We will never forget his hard work for Liverpool, the goals he scored, and his contribution to the victories. We simply witnessed greatness,” Klopp added.

For reference, under Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah won the Premier League, the Champions League, and many other prestigious trophies with Liverpool. Currently, the 32-year-old forward continues his prolific performances at the Merseyside club, while Klopp is taking a break from coaching to implement new projects in management.