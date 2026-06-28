New Era for Scotland National Team: Ange Postecoglou Leading Candidates for Head Coach

The Scottish Football Association is searching for a suitable candidate for the vacant head coach position following the national team's unsuccessful group stage campaign at the 2026 World Cup. After long-serving Steve Clarke stepped down, former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou leads the list of specialists who could replace him. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

According to TalkSPORT, the Australian specialist, currently serving as a UEFA technical observer, is considered the priority option for the Scottish football leadership. Postecoglou is well-acquainted with Scottish football, having achieved great success with Glasgow Celtic and earning the respect of local fans.

Competition and Other Candidates

Although Ange Postecoglou is seen as the main favorite, he will certainly face serious competition. Candidates such as former Everton manager David Moyes, Steven Naismith, and former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson are also being considered. The Scottish Football Association is in no rush to make a decision and plans to reach a final conclusion before the Nations League begins in September.

Scotland's World Cup journey under Steve Clarke ended with a 3-0 defeat to Brazil. Despite finishing third in the group with three points, results in other groups eliminated the Scots' chances of reaching the play-offs. This led to the departure of the manager who had been leading the team since 2019.

In his farewell, Clarke expressed gratitude to his players, stating it was a great honor to manage them. Under his leadership, the Scotland national team achieved significant growth. Specifically, the team participated in Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 after a 23-year hiatus and secured a World Cup berth.

Ian Maxwell, CEO of the Scottish Football Association, praised the manager's work. According to him, Clarke transformed the team from a fourth-tier underdog into a regular participant in major tournaments. Now, the new coach will be tasked with further improving these results and ensuring stability on the international stage.

Goal.com reports that this offer could be a great opportunity for Ange Postecoglou to return to top-level football. His attacking style of play and experience in British football are expected to align with the Scotland national team's new strategy.