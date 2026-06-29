Neymar returns: Carlo Ancelotti makes statement ahead of Brazil vs Japan match

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Neymar returns: Carlo Ancelotti makes statement ahead of Brazil vs Japan match

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has shared his plans regarding Neymar ahead of the World Cup Round of 16 clash against Japan. According to the experienced specialist, although the star forward is in good physical shape, he is expected to start the first knockout match on the bench. This decision is related to the player's recovery process following long-term injuries. This is reported by Goal.com.

The road to the 2026 World Cup has been quite difficult for Neymar. Due to a serious knee injury sustained in October 2023 and subsequent calf muscle problems, he was sidelined for a long time. Having missed the initial group stage matches against Morocco and Haiti, the forward ended his three-year hiatus from the national team only by coming off the bench in the game against Scotland.

Caution strategy

At the press conference, Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that Neymar's condition has improved significantly. According to Goal.com, the Italian specialist is satisfied with the player's preparation but does not intend to throw him into a full 90-minute battle immediately. "Neymar has made great progress over the past week. He is ready to play more than 15 minutes, but everything depends on the game scenario and the situation on the pitch," the coach explained.

The thoughts of Japanese player Kento Shiogai regarding this confrontation have also caused a stir. The Wolfsburg forward hinted that the power of the Brazilian national team is declining. However, Ancelotti stated that he does not pay attention to such "mind games" and is focusing solely on tactical preparation on the pitch.

Recent results prove that the Japan national team is not an easy opponent for Brazil. The "Samurai Blue" are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak. During this run, they defeated Brazil 3:2 in Tokyo and overcame England at Wembley Stadium in London. Ancelotti did not hide that he has drawn the right conclusions from last year's defeat.

In the group stage, Japan drew with the Netherlands and defeated Tunisia by a large margin, finishing second in their group. Brazil reached the playoffs as group winners. Now, the presence of experienced leaders like Neymar on the pitch could provide a major advantage for the "Pentacampeões," not only tactically but also mentally.

This match is also of great interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as the clash between Brazil and Japan is always rich in high technique and intense battles. Whether Neymar can show his best performance in the knockout stage will be revealed in Monday's match.

BrazilNeymarCarlo AncelottiJapanWorld Cup
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