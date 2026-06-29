Ancelotti Announces Neymar's Return

The 2026 World Cup has entered its most exciting and uncompromising phase. Today, June 29, the football world eagerly awaits the intense clash between Brazil and Japan in the Round of 16.

At the pre-match press conference, the head coach of the "five-time champions," experienced Italian specialist Carlo Ancelotti, revealed the most important news for fans — the latest update on the health of the team leader and top scorer, Neymar.

Carlo Ancelotti on Neymar's condition: "His condition is improving day by day. There has been significant progress in recent days. Neymar can play for more than 15 minutes. Whether he is brought on will depend on how the match unfolds."

You can find the main details and timing of today's decisive clash in the table below:

Latest information and match schedule:

Stage Matchup Date Time (Tashkent time) Brazil Head Coach Round of 16 Brazil — Japan June 29 (Monday) 22:00 Carlo Ancelotti

From the Italian specialist's statement, it is clear that the Brazil coaching staff does not want to risk their star by starting him from the first minute. Neymar will most likely begin the game on the bench.

If the "Samurai," known for their disciplined and fast play, cause serious difficulties in breaking through the Brazilian defense, Neymar could be introduced in the second half as a "joker" to decide the fate of the match. It is clear that the battle against Japan, which relies on quick counter-attacks, will not be easy for the South Americans.