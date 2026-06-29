World's Largest TV Factory Under Construction in China

·39·Technology
World's Largest TV Factory Under Construction in China

Chinese tech giant TCL aims to set a world record in TV manufacturing. The company is increasing its investment in the Zhongkai High-Tech Zone and planning a significant expansion of its production capacity. Once fully operational, this site will become the world's largest industrial base, producing over 50 million TVs annually. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this project will be implemented at the base of TCL Kingstar Appliance, the largest division of the TCL Group. Founded in 1994, this facility remains the company's core production hub. Through this new expansion strategy, China aims to strengthen its leadership not only in the domestic market but also on a global scale.

Global Cluster and Strategic Partnership

The Zhongkai Zone in Huizhou is a major cluster for the Ultra HD display industry. It hosts not only TCL but also world-renowned brands such as CSOT, Asahi Glass, and Mogao Technology. The area is home to 3 major enterprises with revenues exceeding 10 billion yuan and 45 enterprises with revenues over 100 million yuan.

TCL is not limited to China and has factories on the international stage. The company has major production bases in countries such as Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Pakistan. In the Uzbekistan market, this brand's products have also gained consumer attention for their affordability and quality.

The Rise of Mini LED Technology

Currently, TCL TVs rank in the top three in sales volume in over 20 countries worldwide. Growth rates are particularly impressive in the segment of modern TVs based on Mini LED technology. According to statistics, shipments of this product type increased by 102.1 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

In international markets, demand for Mini LED TVs has grown even faster—by nearly 178.3 percent. These figures indicate that consumers are shifting from traditional screens to new technologies with higher brightness and contrast levels. The new super-factory under construction will serve to meet this growing demand.

In conclusion, this initiative by TCL will have a significant impact on prices and technological competition in the global TV market. Reaching a production volume of 50 million units is expected to lower product costs and pave the way for the further popularization of innovative solutions.

TCLTelevisionChinaTechnologyMini LED
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