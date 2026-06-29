The AI note-taking market is heating up: Startup Pocket raises $11 million

·36·Technology
The AI note-taking market is heating up: Startup Pocket raises $11 million

With the development of AI technologies, the demand for gadgets that simplify daily tasks is growing. In particular, the market for devices that record meetings and conversations and convert them into text has reached a new level. Supported by the Y Combinator accelerator, the startup Pocket has attracted investor attention with its compact and affordable solution, successfully raising $11 million in funding. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to TechCrunch, the funding round included participation from the venture firm Accel, Y Combinator, and ElevenLabs co-founder Mati Staniszewski. Unlike hyped but practically complex AI gadgets like Rabbit or Humane, the Pocket project stands out by focusing on solving a specific problem: high-quality recording and analysis of meetings.

Compact design and extensive capabilities

The Pocket device is a small disk the size of a bank card that attaches to the back of a smartphone via magnets. Priced at $129, this gadget allows users to record and transcribe meetings indefinitely. Most importantly, no monthly subscription is required for core features, distinguishing it from competitors like Plaud, Mobvoi, and Anker.

Data recorded by the device is processed through a dedicated mobile app. Using AI, users can generate meeting summaries, ask the AI assistant questions, create mind maps, and format text into various templates. Since its launch last year, the company has already sold over 130,000 units.

The importance of offline communication

Pocket co-founder Akshay Narisetti notes that while most note-taking services are designed for online communication, a large portion of real-life interactions happens offline. For AI to work effectively, it needs more context, which is often formed in face-to-face conversations. Consequently, the gadget is being actively used by lawyers, doctors, sales agents, and students.

The company also offers a range of conveniences for corporate clients. The Pocket system is integrated with the following services:

  • Google Calendar and OneDrive
  • Google Drive and Obsidian
  • AI platforms like Claude and Cursor
According to Accel partner Cecilia Wang, such devices allow people to focus on the interlocutor rather than taking notes. Collected information and ideas do not remain scattered but are stored in a single centralized database, which is highly valuable for business and personal productivity in the long run.

PocketArtificial IntelligenceGadgetStartupTechnology
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