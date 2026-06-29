Flipper Devices Introduces Busy Bar Productivity Gadget

The creator of the Flipper Zero device, popular among hackers and tech enthusiasts — London-based Flipper Devices — has slightly shifted its focus and unveiled the new Busy Bar gadget. This device is designed to increase the user's workflow productivity, manage time effectively, and notify others of their availability status. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Visually, the Busy Bar resembles a desk clock equipped with various buttons and dials. The front of the device features a 72x16 pixel LED matrix display that supports 16 million colors and has a brightness of 400 nits. A special sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness according to the environment. The back panel has an additional monochrome screen showing status, timer, and battery power.

Technical specifications and functionality

The device not only provides visual information but can also play notifications and custom sounds through a small speaker on the side. The top features a mode selection button, a start/stop button, and a rotary dial for navigating menus. Busy Bar supports connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB, and its 3250 mAh battery lasts up to 8 hours in active mode and up to two weeks in standby mode.

The gadget's primary purpose is to indicate the user's level of busyness. For example, remote workers can use this display to notify family members at home that they are currently occupied with an important task. Additionally, the device includes functions to set popular Pomodoro timers and block distracting apps to boost productivity.

Smart home system and software

According to ixbt.com, Busy Bar is Matter certified. This means it can integrate with smart home devices in the Amazon, Apple, and Google ecosystems. Users can automate other smart appliances in their home based on the device's status. For instance, when you join a video conference, thanks to macOS integration, the device automatically switches to "On Call" status and mutes notifications.

For developers, Busy Bar is provided with open firmware. Programmers can create their own personal widgets using Python and TypeScript libraries, as well as via HTTP API and MQTT. The company plans to release apps for iOS, Android, and macOS, with a Windows version coming slightly later.

Sales of the Busy Bar device are expected to begin on July 14. The first 3,000 customers can purchase the gadget for $199, after which the official price will be $249. Flipper Devices intends to release accessories such as wall mounts and protective glass in the future.