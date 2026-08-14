15 Medals in Tashkent: Hot Results from the Asian Championships in the Capital

The prestigious Asian Weightlifting Championships for juniors and youths, hosted by our capital, Tashkent, have reached an exciting stage.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, the latest day of competition was once again highly successful and productive for our representatives — in just one day, our athletes’ tally was increased by 1 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals were added.

Muhammadshokir Turdaliyev Reaches Gold

Our talented athlete, competing in the juniors’ -95 kg category, Muhammadshokir Turdaliyev outperformed all his rivals in the clean and jerk to become the continental champion and present our team with another gold medal . He also finished second on the podium in the overall total, earning a silver medal .

Our Silver and Bronze Medal Winners

Meet our compatriots who secured places on the podium after fierce and uncompromising battles:

Silver medal winners:

Muhammadshokir Turdaliyev (Juniors, -95 kg) — overall total;

Bekzod G‘ofirjonov (Youth, -95 kg) — clean and jerk;

Bekzod G‘ofirjonov (Youth, -95 kg) — overall total;

Dilnura Xoldorova (Youth, -77 kg) — snatch;

Dilnura Xoldorova (Youth, -77 kg) — overall total.

Bronze medal winners:

Alisher Osmanov (Juniors, -95 kg) — in the clean and jerk and overall total (2 bronze medals);

Elbek Idiyev (Juniors, +95 kg) — in the snatch, clean and jerk and overall total (3 bronze medals);

Xulkar Ro‘ziqulova (Juniors, +77 kg) — in the snatch (1 bronze medal);

Dilnoza Fayzullayeva (Youth, -77 kg) — in the snatch, clean and jerk and overall total (3 bronze medals).

Thus, the young weightlifters who represent the future of Uzbek weightlifting are once again demonstrating their high level and excellent preparation at the continental championships.

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