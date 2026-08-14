Mother Killed Baby With Hair Dryer Heat, Jailed for 6 Years

·97·World
Mother Killed Baby With Hair Dryer Heat, Jailed for 6 Years

In Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 28-year-old Courtney Gartshore was jailed for six years for causing the death of her three-month-old daughter, Dalia-Rose.

The tragedy occurred in Peterhead on September 30, 2023. The court heard that Gartshore directed hot air from a hair dryer at the baby’s head and body for an extended period. Approximately 18% of the girl’s body suffered severe injuries.

Experts said the main cause of the child’s death was not the burns, but extreme overheating and heatstroke.

Gartshore said she had not intended to harm or kill her daughter and could not remember using the hair dryer. However, the court found her guilty of gross negligence.

Portrait of a dark-haired woman against a neutral background.

The court also heard that the woman had been caring for the baby alone and had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident.

Judge Simon Collins described the case as “deeply troubling” and said Gartshore had seriously breached the most basic duty of parenthood.

Gartshore was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison.

AberdeenshireScotlandPeterheadCourtney GartshoreSimon Collins
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