Como considering Liam Delap to strengthen attack

·45·Sport
Como considering Liam Delap to strengthen attack

Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas continues to work actively in the transfer market to further strengthen the team’s attack. According to Sky Sport, the club’s management has begun preliminary talks over the transfer of Chelsea striker Liam Delap, and this option could become the main target. Goal.com reports .

This season, Como have been highly active in the transfer window, aiming to build a squad capable of competing at Champions League level. The club rebuilt its defence from scratch and retained talented players such as Nico Paz. Nevertheless, head coach Cesc Fàbregas insists that the team needs a high-quality striker capable of playing regularly in the starting XI to compete in Italy and Europe.

Difficulties in the Moise Kean transfer

Como had in fact been planning for a long time to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. The club submitted two official offers for the Italy international, with the latest including €35 million plus bonuses. The transfer was also considered important for the club’s Serie A and Champions League squads.

However, Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici rejected the offer. Como sporting director Ludi then began looking for alternatives and turned his attention to Chelsea in London.

Liam Delap option and negotiations

The club’s management had previously worked successfully with Chelsea on the transfer of Trevoh Chalobah. Now, using those diplomatic ties, talks are taking place over English striker Liam Delap, who was born in 2003. Chelsea bought him from Ipswich a year ago for approximately €40 million.

According to Sky Sport, the possibility of completing the transfer on loan is currently being considered. Chelsea have indicated that they are willing to cover part of the player’s salary. Initial contacts between the parties have ended positively, and Liam Delap is emerging as a serious alternative to Moise Kean.

ComoLiam DelapCesc FàbregasChelseaTransfer
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