Barcelona Completely Abandons Harry Kane Transfer: Reasons Revealed

Spain's FC Barcelona has officially halted negotiations for the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. The Catalans had long considered the English goalscorer a suitable replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but several serious factors prevented the deal from happening. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Marca, Barcelona's sporting director Deco has now decided to focus on other options to strengthen the team's attack. Filling the void left by Robert Lewandowski remains a priority for the club, but the Harry Kane option has been completely removed from the agenda.

Why did the transfer fail?

The primary reason for the halt was the player's own position. Harry Kane informed the Barcelona management that he is fully satisfied with his life in Germany and has no intention of leaving the Allianz Arena. The 32-year-old striker is preparing to enter negotiations to extend his contract with Bayern.

Furthermore, the Bayern management has no intention of selling their star. While Robert Lewandowski clashed with the club four years ago to move to Catalonia, Harry Kane does not wish to take such a path. Having set a record with 61 goals in all competitions in the 2025-26 season, the striker remains the centerpiece of the Munich club's project.

New Target — Julian Alvarez

Barcelona has now turned its full attention to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. Acquiring the Argentine footballer will not be easy, as the Madrid club is reluctant to sell its top scorer to a primary domestic rival. Nevertheless, Deco plans to make one final decisive push for the world champion.

If the Julian Alvarez transfer also fails, Barcelona will utilize internal resources to maintain financial stability. The coaching staff intends to solve the problem by changing the roles of existing players rather than buying a new striker. The following players could serve as a center-forward or a "false nine":

Dani Olmo

Ferran Torres

Lamine Yamal

Club officials believe they can maintain attacking productivity using these versatile players. This allows Barcelona to avoid risky purchases during an economically difficult period.