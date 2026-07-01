France vs Sweden: Live Text Commentary

·49·Sport
France vs Sweden: Live Text Commentary

In the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national teams of France and Sweden will face each other. The match kicks off on July 1 at 02:00 Tashkent time.

Zamin.uz will provide live text coverage of this match. Throughout the game, we will provide real-time updates on goals, dangerous chances, shots, bookings, substitutions, and other key events.

The France national team will start the match in a 4-2-3-1 tactical formation. Mike Maignan will guard the goal. The defensive line consists of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne.

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot will operate in the defensive midfield. Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola will help organize the attacks. Team captain Kylian Mbappé will lead the line.

France starting XI:

• Mike Maignan
• Jules Koundé
• Dayot Upamecano
• William Saliba
• Lucas Digne
• Aurélien Tchouaméni
• Adrien Rabiot
• Ousmane Dembélé
• Michael Olise
• Bradley Barcola
• Kylian Mbappé

The Sweden national team will take the field in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Jacob Widell Zetterström is in goal. Victor Lindelöf and Gustaf Lagerbielke will operate in the center of the defense.

In midfield, the lineup features O. Stru, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, and Daniel Svensson. In attack, Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga will support Viktor Gyökeres.

Sweden starting XI:

• Jacob Widell Zetterström
• Gabriel Gudmundsson
• Victor Lindelöf
• Gustaf Lagerbielke
• O. Stru
• Lucas Bergvall
• Yasin Ayari
• Daniel Svensson
• Alexander Isak
• Anthony Elanga
• Viktor Gyökeres

The winning team will advance to the next round of the World Cup. You can follow all the key events of the match via the live text commentary on Zamin.uz .

FranceSwedenKylian MbappéViktor GyökeresAlexander Isak
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