Roberto Martinez under fire: Portugal coach criticized over Cristiano Ronaldo

·58·Sport
Roberto Martinez under fire: Portugal coach criticized over Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of the Portugal national team's World Cup knockout stage match against Croatia, head coach Roberto Martinez has become the target of sharp criticism. Former Premier League striker and renowned pundit Chris Sutton has labeled the tactics being built around Cristiano Ronaldo as "embarrassing." This is reported by Goal.com.

Sutton believes that Martinez is limiting the potential of the team's young and talented players by relying too heavily on the services of 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. The fact that the forward is playing every minute of the tournament and the coach seems unable to substitute him is sparking serious debate among experts.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Chris Sutton described Roberto Martinez's approach as "sycophantic." He emphasized that despite Portugal having many world-class players in their squad, the team's overall performance is suffering due to the constant presence of the aging star on the pitch.

Tactical stagnation and the shadow of stars

“Despite being 41, Cristiano Ronaldo is playing every minute for Portugal. I think it’s embarrassing for Roberto Martinez. I’ve never seen a coach be so subservient to one player. Portugal has fantastic players, but no matter how great Ronaldo is, his constant presence as the central striker is holding the team back,” says Sutton.

According to Goal.com, despite Portugal having high-speed forwards like Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, and Rafael Leao on the bench, Martinez is prioritizing experience. It is noted that this could negatively impact the team's dynamics and their speed in breaking down opponent defenses.

Nevertheless, the expert rates Portugal's chances in the match against Croatia highly. The fact that Croatia is also facing issues with an aging squad and failing to display their former dominance could play into the hands of the Portuguese.

Interestingly, despite his criticism, Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-0 victory for Portugal. He believes there is a high probability that Cristiano Ronaldo himself will score the lone, decisive goal in response to all the objections. This could be one of football's unique ironic scenarios.

The round of 16 match between Portugal and Croatia will take place on Sunday. This clash will not only determine which team advances to the next stage but will also show whether Roberto Martinez's chosen tactics are truly justified.

PortugalCristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezWorld CupFootball
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