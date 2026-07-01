PlayStation 6 may be much more expensive than expected: Production cost near $1000

The next-generation gaming console being developed by the Japanese corporation Sony, PlayStation 6, could become an unexpected financial challenge for users. According to recent reports, the cost of the device's components has risen sharply, which is expected to directly impact the final retail price of the console. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Citing information from well-known insider Kepler_L2, ixbt.com reports that the total cost of components required for the PlayStation 6 has increased by nearly $200 recently. According to current estimates, the hardware alone is costing Sony nearly $1000. This figure is significantly higher than the price of the PlayStation 5 and even the recently introduced PS5 Pro model.

Changes in Sony's strategy

Usually, in the gaming console market, manufacturers sell next-generation devices at a loss initially and recoup the main profit through games and subscriptions. However, it seems that Sony's management has decided not to take such a risk this time. Company representatives have emphasized that they do not intend to sell the hardware at a significant loss.

The company has already begun raising prices slightly in markets outside of Japan. Analysts believe that if component costs continue to rise, the PlayStation 6 will appear on the market as a much more expensive premium product compared to its predecessors. This may make the transition to new technologies somewhat difficult for gaming enthusiasts.

This news is also of significant importance for the Uzbekistan market. PlayStation consoles are widely sold in our country through official and unofficial dealers. If the global price is around $1000, it is not difficult to predict that the price of the PlayStation 6 in local stores will be quite high, taking into account customs duties and logistics costs.

Technological complexity and cost

The increase in component costs is due to several factors:

Rising production costs for semiconductors and processors;

The complexity of next-generation graphics chips supplied by AMD;

The impact of logistics and global inflation.

Sony is currently monitoring the market situation closely and analyzing its pricing policy. The most important thing for the company is to be able to explain that the technological capabilities and new gaming experience offered to consumers are worth this high price. Nevertheless, the fact that PS5 sales are going according to plan gives the company a certain level of confidence in raising prices.

It is worth noting that insider Kepler_L2 has previously been among the first to publish accurate information about AMD processors and the technical specifications of the PS5 Slim model. For this reason, his forecasts regarding the production cost of the PlayStation 6 are being taken seriously by experts.