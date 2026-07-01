Noni Madueke on Jude Bellingham: “His level should surprise no one”

·5·Sport
Noni Madueke on Jude Bellingham: “His level should surprise no one”

England national team and Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has responded to the criticism surrounding his teammate Jude Bellingham. He emphasized that the Real Madrid midfielder is a world-class talent, noting that doubting his performance on the pitch is illogical. In Madueke's view, Bellingham is one of the few players capable of saving the team in the most crucial moments. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the World Cup match against Panama (2-0), Jude Bellingham became the hero of the encounter. While Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to break down the opponent's defense, it was Bellingham who changed the situation. He opened the scoring following a corner kick delivered by Bukayo Saka, giving his team a psychological advantage.

Shortly after, Bellingham showcased his playmaking abilities. Following his precise pass, Harry Kane scored with a header to secure the lead. Directly involved in both goals, Jude was named Man of the Match for the second consecutive game. According to Goal.com, this result was a fitting response to his critics.

Consistency and high standards

After a lackluster draw against Ghana, Bellingham himself admitted he was dissatisfied with his performance. However, in an interview with ESPN, Noni Madueke expressed his disagreement with those sentiments. According to him, Bellingham has maintained the same high level for years, and his performance against Panama was not a surprise.

“I consider him a world-class player. Every time I watch him, I see almost the same high-level actions. If the last game surprised anyone, I don't understand it. He has been playing like this for several years, and it is normal for him,” said the Arsenal winger.

Currently, Bellingham has been directly involved in three goals at this World Cup. In this metric, he has drawn level with team captain Harry Kane. Madueke highlighted that the importance of both players to the team is immense, especially in difficult situations where they take responsibility.

As the England national team prepares for the knockout stages, fans and experts are pinning their main hopes on the Bellingham-Kane tandem. Madueke expressed hope that these leaders' form will be maintained until the end of the tournament, as their skill will undoubtedly be decisive on the path to the championship.

EnglandJude BellinghamNoni MaduekeReal MadridWorld Cup
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