Google Introduces Nano Banana 2 Lite Model Creating Images in Seconds

The race in the field of AI is entering a new stage. Google has officially announced its Nano Banana 2 Lite model, specialized in image and video generation. This new version stands out for being significantly faster and more affordable than previous generations. This step is aimed at further strengthening the tech giant's position in the visual content creation market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to company data, the Nano Banana 2 Lite model operates with low latency and takes only four seconds to create a single image. This feature is expected to be ideal for professionals and designers working with large volumes of visual materials. According to Ixbt.com, the price of the model has also been set very attractively for users: only 0.034 dollars for creating 1000 images.

Harmony of Speed and Efficiency

The new model is a successor to last year's Nano Banana based on Gemini 3.1 Flash and the Nano Banana 2 versions released in February of this year. While the Nano Banana 2 model was described as a "universal workforce," the Lite version is optimized to ensure high speed and high-volume workflows. Meanwhile, Google continues to offer the more expensive Nano Banana Pro model intended for complex tasks.

Despite consumer objections to AI-generated content, large tech corporations continue to invest billions of dollars into this field. Google promotes its models primarily as convenient tools assisting in the advertising sector. However, the convergence of AI with the Hollywood film industry is causing serious concerns within the creative community.

In particular, Google's 75 million dollar contract signed with the famous A24 film studio has faced sharp criticism from fans and filmmakers. Nevertheless, Nano Banana 2 Lite has already been released for use via Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The company now refers to the old Nano Banana model as "legacy" and recommends replacing it with the new version.

New Opportunities in Video Content Creation

Alongside the new model, Google has also introduced the Gemini Omni Flash model to the general public. This system is focused on video content creation, charging 0.10 dollars for every second of video output. Additionally, the company demonstrated a new demo app called Omni Product Studio. It has the ability to turn static images into "cinematic e-commerce videos."

Google noted in its blog that working with generative media requires constant creative exploration. With the help of the new models, developers will be able to create a full multimedia experience, from image generation to video editing. This opens the door to new, affordable, and fast technological opportunities for specialists active in digital marketing and content creation in Uzbekistan.