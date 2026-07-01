Google Introduces Nano Banana 2 Lite Model Creating Images in Seconds

·26·Technology
Google Introduces Nano Banana 2 Lite Model Creating Images in Seconds

The race in the field of AI is entering a new stage. Google has officially announced its Nano Banana 2 Lite model, specialized in image and video generation. This new version stands out for being significantly faster and more affordable than previous generations. This step is aimed at further strengthening the tech giant's position in the visual content creation market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to company data, the Nano Banana 2 Lite model operates with low latency and takes only four seconds to create a single image. This feature is expected to be ideal for professionals and designers working with large volumes of visual materials. According to Ixbt.com, the price of the model has also been set very attractively for users: only 0.034 dollars for creating 1000 images.

Harmony of Speed and Efficiency

The new model is a successor to last year's Nano Banana based on Gemini 3.1 Flash and the Nano Banana 2 versions released in February of this year. While the Nano Banana 2 model was described as a "universal workforce," the Lite version is optimized to ensure high speed and high-volume workflows. Meanwhile, Google continues to offer the more expensive Nano Banana Pro model intended for complex tasks.

Despite consumer objections to AI-generated content, large tech corporations continue to invest billions of dollars into this field. Google promotes its models primarily as convenient tools assisting in the advertising sector. However, the convergence of AI with the Hollywood film industry is causing serious concerns within the creative community.

In particular, Google's 75 million dollar contract signed with the famous A24 film studio has faced sharp criticism from fans and filmmakers. Nevertheless, Nano Banana 2 Lite has already been released for use via Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The company now refers to the old Nano Banana model as "legacy" and recommends replacing it with the new version.

New Opportunities in Video Content Creation

Alongside the new model, Google has also introduced the Gemini Omni Flash model to the general public. This system is focused on video content creation, charging 0.10 dollars for every second of video output. Additionally, the company demonstrated a new demo app called Omni Product Studio. It has the ability to turn static images into "cinematic e-commerce videos."

Google noted in its blog that working with generative media requires constant creative exploration. With the help of the new models, developers will be able to create a full multimedia experience, from image generation to video editing. This opens the door to new, affordable, and fast technological opportunities for specialists active in digital marketing and content creation in Uzbekistan.

GoogleArtificial IntelligenceNano BananaGeminiTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

PlayStation 6 may be much more expensive than expected: Production cost near $1000PlayStation 6 may be much more expensive than expected: Production cost near $1000Today, 00:29Energy Revolution: Realta Fusion Obtains Direct Current from Fusion ReactionEnergy Revolution: Realta Fusion Obtains Direct Current from Fusion ReactionToday, 00:22New BlackBerry-style smartphone: Clicks Communicator showcases its capabilitiesNew BlackBerry-style smartphone: Clicks Communicator showcases its capabilitiesYesterday, 23:59Turkey's First Nuclear Power Plant: Akkuyu Project Launch Date AnnouncedTurkey's First Nuclear Power Plant: Akkuyu Project Launch Date AnnouncedYesterday, 23:58NVIDIA Rival Etched Becomes a $5 Billion CompanyNVIDIA Rival Etched Becomes a $5 Billion CompanyYesterday, 23:25Anthropic introduces Claude Sonnet 5: AI agents become more affordableAnthropic introduces Claude Sonnet 5: AI agents become more affordableYesterday, 23:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time