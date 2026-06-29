Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team

·78·Sport
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team

Experienced Uzbekistan national team defender Umar Eshmurodov has decided to end his international career. The player, who was included in the World Cup squad but did not step onto the pitch in any match, addressed the fans with moving words.

Behind the 33-year-old defender's brief statement lies several years of hard work in the national jersey, 39 appearances, and a final dream that remained unfulfilled.

“Now we continue as fans”

Umar Eshmurodov announced his retirement from the national team via his official Instagram page.

“The national team is a dream, honor, dignity, pride... Now we continue as fans. Go, Uzbekistan!” the footballer wrote.

These words quickly caught the attention of fans and were widely discussed on social media.

Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team

Went to the World Cup, but did not play

The Nasaf defender was included in Uzbekistan's final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, the coaching staff led by Fabio Cannavaro did not give him an opportunity in any of the three group stage matches. Thus, Eshmurodov did not appear on the pitch for a single minute at the historic World Cup.

The experienced footballer did not have the chance to bid farewell to the fans on the pitch while representing the national team.

National team career in numbers

Umar Eshmurodov first played for the Uzbekistan national team in 2020.

Indicator

Result

Age

33

National team debut

2020

Matches played

39

2026 World Cup playing time

0 minutes

Current club

Nasaf

He served the national team with his reliable actions in central defense, aerial duels, and experience in big games.

An era has ended

Eshmurodov's decision was announced after the conclusion of Uzbekistan's first World Cup. Although the player could not play in the tournament, he traveled with the team to the historic event and witnessed an important period in national football.

He has now stated that he will support the Uzbekistan national team from outside the pitch as an ordinary fan.

Do you think Umar Eshmurodov should have been given a chance in the final World Cup match? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans.

Umar EshmurodovUzbekistanNasafFabio CannavaroInstagram
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