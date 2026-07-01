Mareska Could Part Ways With Seven Manchester City Players

A new era at Manchester City following Pep Guardiola is expected to begin with significant changes. The club's new head coach Enzo Mareska and sporting director Hugo Viana are ready to review the current squad and discuss offers for a number of players.

The English club will not limit itself to purchasing new players; it may part ways with several performers to strengthen competition within the team and balance the wage budget.

Three-year contract signed with Mareska

Manchester City officially announced the appointment of Enzo Mareska as head coach on June 29. A three-year contract was signed with the Italian specialist, valid until the summer of 2029.

The Manchester club paid Chelsea £17 million in compensation to release Mareska from his contract. The Italian coach also reached a separate financial agreement with the London club.

This will be Mareska's third stint at Manchester City. He previously managed the club's academy and later worked in Guardiola's coaching staff, participating in the historic 2022/2023 treble.

“I know this club, its demands, and the expected results well. I want to win, showcase beautiful football, and enjoy the pressure,” Mareska said after his appointment.

Who are the seven players who could leave?

According to information shared by The Athletic, Manchester City could part ways with the following seven players in the summer transfer window:

Nathan Aké;

Rico Lewis;

Tijjani Reijnders;

Omar Marmoush;

Mateo Kovacic;

Nico Gonzalez;

James Trafford.

The situation for each of them varies. Aké and Kovacic have one year left on their current contracts. Therefore, the club may consider selling the experienced players in the summer to avoid losing them for free later.

Nico Gonzalez, Reijnders, and Marmoush were purchased relatively recently for large sums. However, it is noted that no player's place is automatically guaranteed in the new coach's plans.

Nathan Aké is one of the closest to leaving

Nathan Aké is mentioned as one of the primary players expected to leave the team. There is interest in the 31-year-old defender from Premier League and foreign clubs.

The Dutch footballer can operate both in central defense and on the left flank. However, his age, injuries, and the short time remaining on his contract may prompt the club to listen to offers.

Aké became one of Manchester City's reliable players during the Guardiola era and won a number of major trophies with the team.

The future of young players is also in question

Academy graduate Rico Lewis is also attracting interest on the transfer market. It is said that several Premier League teams are monitoring him.

Lewis may fit Mareska's style as he can operate on the right flank of the defense and in central midfield. Nevertheless, if a suitable offer arrives, Manchester City may discuss his transfer.

It is also reported that goalkeeper James Trafford may move to another team to gain regular playing time. His competition for a spot in the starting lineup proved more difficult than expected.

Serious changes expected in midfield

The names of Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, and Tijjani Reijnders have also been included in the list of potential transfers.

Although Kovacic is an experienced and versatile player, his contract expires in 2027. If the club plans to rejuvenate the squad, selling the Croatian midfielder could be a logical decision.

Nico Gonzalez and Reijnders were brought in for large investments. A decision to sell them is expected only if a serious offer is received.

Mareska places great importance on high intensity, prolonged ball possession, and players' ability to operate in multiple positions. Therefore, pre-season camps will become a decisive test for some players' futures.

Offers for Omar Marmoush may also be considered

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush is also mentioned among the players whose place at the club is not guaranteed.

He can play as a center forward and on the wings. However, Mareska plans to reduce the dependence on Erling Haaland and create a different balance in the attacking line in the new season.

If a large sum is offered for Marmoush, Manchester City may not rule out the option of selling him. However, the club has not yet made an official decision on the player.

Ruben Dias is in a separate situation

Ruben Dias was not included in the main list of seven players. Nevertheless, the future of the Portuguese center-back is also being discussed.

It has been reported that Real, managed by Jose Mourinho, has shown interest in Dias. If the Madrid club comes forward with a large offer, Manchester City management may consider it. However, the defender is not among the players who must be sold.

The departure of Dias would be a great loss not only in terms of quality on the pitch but also from the perspective of leadership in the dressing room. For this reason, such a transfer could only happen for a very large sum.

Record sum being spent for Anderson

Manchester City has already taken its first big step toward renewing the squad. The club has reached an agreement to buy Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson for £116 million.

Once the 23-year-old's transfer is officially completed, he will become the most expensive purchase in the club's history. The previous record belonged to Jack Grealish, for whom £100 million was paid in 2021.

Anderson's arrival will further intensify competition in midfield. This may increase the likelihood of at least one of Nico Gonzalez, Kovacic, or Reijnders leaving.

Malo Gusto is one of the main candidates

Mareska wants to propose Chelsea player Malo Gusto to strengthen the right flank of the defense.

The French defender worked with Mareska at the London club and knows his tactical requirements well. It is said that Chelsea values the player at £75 million, but Manchester City considers this amount too high.

If the Gusto transfer takes place, the probability of Rico Lewis moving to another club increases further.

Pre-season tour will be the first test for Mareska

Manchester City will conduct a tour across Asia as part of the preparations for the new season. The team led by Mareska will face Inter in Hong Kong on August 1.

Subsequently, the Manchester side will hold friendly matches in South Korea against local league stars and Atletico.

Pre-season camps will allow Mareska to evaluate players closely and decide who will remain in the new project.

Husanov is expected to remain in the new project

Abdukodir Husanov was not included in the list of potential departures. The Uzbek center-back fits Mareska's tactical requirements with his age, speed, and ability to operate in several defensive positions.

Along with Husanov, players such as Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Niko O'Reilly, and Jeremy Doku are also expected to play an important role in Manchester City's renewed squad.

However, with the arrival of the new coach, almost no one's place in the team is fully guaranteed. Mareska and Hugo Viana intend to shape the squad based on the requirements of the new project, not on players' previous services.

For Manchester City, this summer may not be just an ordinary transfer window, but a change of an entire era. The Guardiola era has ended; now Mareska is beginning to build his own team.