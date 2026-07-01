Lineups announced for France vs Sweden match

·51·Sport
Lineups announced for France vs Sweden match

The crucial encounter between the France and Sweden national teams is about to begin as part of the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The match, to be held at the New York/New Jersey stadium, will kick off on July 1 at 02:00 Tashkent time. The winning team will face Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

France fields a star-studded attacking line

The France head coach has included almost all of his leading players in the starting lineup for this important play-off clash.

Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola will lead the attack. The central defense will feature the duo of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

The 'Les Bleus' are considered one of the main favorites of this World Cup. France's strengths are high speed, individual skill, and a wide variety of attacking options.

Sweden places trust in Isak and Gyokeresh

The Sweden national team will also take the field with an offensive lineup. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeresh will operate in the forward line.

Anthony Elanga could cause problems for the opposition defense with his speed on the wing. In midfield, Lucas Bergvall and Yasin Ayari will attempt to control the game.

This match will be a very difficult test for Sweden. However, the team's quick counter-attacks and powerful forwards could pose a serious threat to the French defense.

World Cup 2026. Round of 16

France vs Sweden

Kick-off time: 02:00, Tashkent time.

France: Maignan, Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Din, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Barcola, Dembele, Olise, Mbappe.

Sweden: Setterström, Lagerbylke, Lindelöf, Gudmundsson, Svensson, Ayari, Strandberg, Bergvall, Elanga, Gyökeres, Isak.

France is the favorite in terms of squad depth and individual skill. However, in the play-offs, a single mistake can end a team's World Cup journey. Therefore, fans can expect a sharp and attack-rich encounter.

FranceSwedenKilian MbappéParaguay
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