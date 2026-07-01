Contract negotiations between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid reach a deadlock

The issue of extending the contract between Real Madrid and its Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has taken an unexpected turn. Although both parties expressed a desire to continue their cooperation, official negotiations for a new deal have stalled. This situation is fueling various rumors regarding the player's future. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Marca, the Real Madrid management and the player's representatives have agreed to postpone official communication until the end of the 2026 World Cup. The club management does not want to disturb the forward, who is preparing for a major tournament with the Brazil national team, with excessive pressure and distracting negotiations. However, this decision could be risky for the club, as Vinicius will be eligible to sign preliminary agreements with other teams in six months.

Why was the Chelsea option rejected?

Previously, Chelsea of the English Premier League was seen as one of the main contenders for Vinicius Junior. However, according to recent information, the option of moving to the London club has been completely removed from the agenda. The main reason cited is the cold relationship between the new head coach Xabi Alonso, who started at Stamford Bridge, and the Brazilian player.

It is reported that Alonso and Vinicius failed to get along during the short period they worked together in Madrid. In particular, tension that arose during a substitution in one of the El Clásico matches at the Bernabéu led to a complete deterioration of their relationship. Consequently, Chelsea, led by Xabi Alonso, has abandoned the intention of adding the Brazilian star to its ranks.

Another serious obstacle in the contract issue is the financial demands. Currently earning nearly 20 million euros per season, Vinicius is requesting to increase this amount to 30 million euros to match his status. While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez openly states that he wants the player to stay, it is said that the club is not prepared to pay such a high salary.

Interestingly, there are currently no concrete offers for Vinicius Junior from other grand European clubs. The astronomical offers from Saudi Arabian clubs received at the beginning of the season have also gradually decreased. Experts speculate that this may be a tactical move by the player's agents to improve the contract terms.

Currently, the player is focusing all his attention on the Brazil national team. He is demonstrating high form, recording three goals and two assists in three group stage matches. Vinicius emphasizes that if he triumphs at the World Cup and scores several key goals, his position in the transfer market and at the negotiating table will change completely.