Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret

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Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret

Georgina Rodriguez spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's endless passion for football, stating that the Portuguese star could potentially play professionally until the age of 50.

According to her, while reminding that Ronaldo has won almost every prestigious award during his career and should now enjoy life more, for the legendary footballer, football is not just a profession but an integral part of his life.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating victory in the Portugal kit.

“You are everything to me, but football is my greatest passion,” Georgina said he would respond, emphasizing that Ronaldo's love for the sport has not changed since the day they first met.

For context, the currently 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is competing for the Portugal national team in the 2026 World Cup. The experienced striker has once again demonstrated his peak form, scoring twice in the first two matches of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiling in a dark blue suit.
Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezPortugal
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