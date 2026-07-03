WC-2026: Portugal reaches the Round of 16 with a 90+4 minute goal

One of the most intense matches of the WC-2026 Round of 32 (the first 48-team system in the history of the ratings) has concluded. Roberto Martinez's pupils showed true character and will, coming from behind during the game.

Match chronicle and goals

53rd minute: The Croatians opened the scoring through the experienced Ivan Perišić , putting the Portuguese in a difficult position — 0:1 .

68th minute: National team captain Cristiano Ronaldo calmly converted a penalty to restore balance — 1:1 .

90+4 minute: Martinez's tactical move paid off. Gonçalo Ramos, who came on as a substitute, scored the winning goal in the climactic minutes of stoppage time — 2:1.

Team Lineups

Portugal — Costa, Cancelo (Ramos, 63), Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha (Silva, 62), Fernandes (Semedo, 63), Neto, Leão, Ronaldo.

Croatia — Livaković, Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Perišić, Modrić, Kovačić, Vlašić, Sučić, Baturina, Budimir.

Next stage: A super-clash awaits!

Having successfully overcome the Croatian barrier, the Portugal national team has officially advanced to the Round of 16. Now, on their path to the quarterfinals, one of the tournament's main favorites — Spain — awaits them.

This classic Pyrenean derby between Ronaldo and La Furia Roja is expected to become undoubtedly the hottest match of WC-2026!